Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Bigg Boss OTT is finally here. However, during the premiere of the controversial show, Pratik Sehajpal talked about his former girlfriend Pavitra Punia and revealed why they both parted their ways.

When Urfi Javed graced the stage of the show, the host, Karan Johar asked her if she already knows any of the male contestants. While Urfi revealed that she is a good friend of Zeeshan Khan, she also added that Pratik Sehajpal was one of her former co-actor's former boyfriend. To this, Pratik was quick to interrupt and reveal that Urfi is talking about Pavitra Punia. Pratik further added that he broke up with Pavitra because it was getting 'toxic'. "Dono aggressive the, bahut jhagde hote the," Pratik said.

For the unversed, Pratik Sehajpal and television actor Pavitra Punia dated each other but broke up soon. Pavitra Punia was also seen in Bigg Boss 14.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show is being hosted by Karan Johar. It has Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh as contestants. Shamita Shetty will be locked in the house as well.

