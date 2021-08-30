Raqesh-Bapat-Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT: Fans continue to gush over actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s bonding inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. In the last episode, Raqesh was seen giving a foot massage to Shamita and also emotionally supporting her by stroking her hair silently. All these moments combined just sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as fans declared Raqesh and Shamita as the cutest Jodi of Bigg Boss.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Reveals If His Elimination Or Karan Johar's Behaviour Towards His Was Unfair

In the latest episode on Bigg Boss OTT, the men were given the task to pamper their connections and Raqesh just won everyone’s heart during the same. He not only gave Shamita a foot massage but also took care of her throughout the day. Divya Agarwal, who was managing the whole task, declared them the winner and also jokingly asked everyone else to just leave them alone. Reacting to her pampering session, Shamita said “I am literally in heaven.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Rakhi Sawant-Urfi Javed Laugh At Zeeshan Khan After His Eviction, Call It 'Karma'

Earlier, towards the beginning of the day, Shamita was seen breaking down as she missed her family and even said that she now wants to quit everything and go back to her family. However, Raqesh supported her and told her that he is like her family in the house. He said, “I am your little family here.” Check out the fans’ reactions to Raqesh-Shamita’s connection here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Asks For a Kiss From Raqesh Bapat, Tum Bin Actor Paints Her Eyelashes Too

-boy playing with girl’s hair

Is my most favourite thing to watch Between a couple! Never thought in my dream that we gonna see it from #ShaRa this soon! “NAZAR NA LAGE”

Good morning to shara shippers only#ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat pic.twitter.com/tHYB77U8F7 — ｡♡ ✨ (@DurrrRahoo) August 30, 2021

pls my heart is getting so soft for this ship. why they gotta be this cute?! they make such a good pair ♥️#ShaRa • #ShamitaShetty • #RaqeshBapat https://t.co/voEsBPRla4 — vibs | (@ivibhatweedy) August 30, 2021

– she’s telling him that she’s never really felt secure before, most men she has known have not made her feel that way. #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat #ShaRa — • (@iiobsessedii) August 30, 2021

I know re ,maine kal raat dekha aur raat bhar yahi soch rahi thi

,How romantic

#RaqeshBapat #ShaRa #ShilpaShetty — mickey (@Mic03key) August 30, 2021

Even Karan Johar, who is hosting Bigg Boss OTT, seemed mighty impressed with Raqesh-Shamita’s chemistry. He teased Raqesh and asked him if he finds Shamita hot. The actor blushed and said she is extremely hot. Karan also took a dig at Shamita for demanding a kiss from Raqesh. When she defended saying that he had said mean things to her and therefore, she sweetly asked for a kiss to make up the issues, Karan laughed and said, “Don’t teach the principal of that college what that statement meant.”

