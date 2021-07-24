Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Date: The makers on Saturday announced that filmmaker-producer Karan Johar will be hosting the digital version of the show for the six-week run on Voot. The show will premiere on August 8 and the show will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the TV screens on September 19.Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 15: All You Need to Know About OTT Launch And List of Celebrities Participating

Confirming the same, trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Just In – #KaranJohar to host #BiggBoss on VOOT. Show premiers on 8th August 2021. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Indian Idol Fame Amit Tandon To Participate In The Show? Says 'I Am Open To Do It'

Bigg Boss OTT will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Big Update: Not Sidharth Shukla, But Karan Johar To Host Reality Show On Voot

In a statement, Karan Johar expressed his happiness over hosting the show and told IANS, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.