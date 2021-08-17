Bigg Boss OTT: During the Bigg Boss panchayat task, contestant Ridhima Pandit got into a heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal. In the game, the members in the house were asked to select the most ‘kaamchor (lazy)’ connection and Pratik tagged Ridhima as ‘kaamchor’. She started hauling in anger as she completes most of the household work. In a video released by Voot on Instagram, Ridhima Pandit said Pratik has troubled her. ‘Mera partner khud kehta hai ki mein zya kaam krti hu tabhi bhi bolre hai. Mujhe pareshan kyun karte hai ye log. Kya yaar. Kaun hota hai woh bolne wala ki dawai dun’.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Latest Gossip: Divya Agarwal Tells Shamita Shetty 'Neither Karan Johar Nor Salman Khan' Can Make Her Understand

Ridhima Pandit continues saying, "Agar yeh har time beech mein bolega toh mein apna paksh kaise rakhungi is poore show mein. Yeh pareshan kara hai, bully kara hai". The video has gone viral after netizens saw her reaction. Meanwhile, other contestants including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal tried to calm her down.

How the fight started:

BossMan and BossLady Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty named Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit after listening to all the contestants. As the duo tried to explain themselves, Pratik Sehajpal interrupted them and passed remarks.

Watch Ridhima Pandit’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Karan Nath also slammed Pratik by saying, “Enough is enough. Enough of you provoking unnecessarily. Don’t come in between let us speak. Enough of you bullying her,” he said.

This is not the first time Ridhima had lost her patience at Pratik. A few days ago he accused her of not washing up after cooking and she had said, “I will not do it because I’m not feeling well.” When he told her that ‘this is not the way’, Ridhima shouted, “Who are you to question me? I am not well, it’s like I’m talking to a wall. You enjoy poking people, I am not your servant, I will work when I want to.” She also told him that he has a bad mentality.

