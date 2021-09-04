Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to grace the Bigg Boss OTT during this Sunday Ka Vaar. Nikki Tamboli will be joining her as well.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Leaves The House, Leaves Pratik Sehajpal and Others Shocked | Watch

In the latest promo, released by the makers of the controversial reality show, the two Bigg Boss 14 fame can be seen talking about the ‘Over The Top’ show and expressing excitement for the coming Sunday Ka Vaar. The two also reveal their favourite contestant from the current season. Rubina mentions that Shamita Shetty is her favourite contestant and says, “Shamita Shetty. She is doing a good job.” On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli adds that she is a great fan of Pratik Sehajpal’s attitude. “OMG our girls are bacckkkkkkk Sunday ka Vaar is going to be Aap kise dekhne ke liye excited ho? Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot (sic),” read the caption. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Mom is Unbelievably Strong, Shehnaaz Gill is Devastated: Rahul Mahajan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Slept in Shehnaaz Gill's Lap Before Taking His Last Breath: Reports

Earlier this week, Nia Sharma also entered the Bigg Boss house but only to felicitated the Boss Man and Boss Lady nomination task. During this task, housemates were supposed to impress Nia. While Milind Gaba’s comedy won everyone’s heart, Neha Bhasin too added a dose of humour with her mimicry.

Meanwhile, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and Divya Agarwal are nominated for elimination this week. It will be interesting to see who leaves the house this week. Other contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan have been already been eliminated.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss.