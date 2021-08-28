Mumbai: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s bonding in the Bigg Boss OTT house is making headlines. The two share a cute bond and are often spotted showing their growing closeness.Also Read - Bigg Bogg OTT Gossip: Divya Agarwal Responds To Karan Johar's Behaviour Towards Her During Weekend Ka Vaar

In a recent episode, Shamita was seen giving some cooking instructions to her connection Raqesh Bapat, following which the Tum Bin actor asked, “Aur kuch?” Shamita gave a look to Raqesh and demanded a kiss from his. “Come here and give me a kiss right now,” she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Want Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat to Get Married - Check Tweets

This is not the first time that Raqesh kissed Shamita in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Raqesh is often seen waking up Shamita by kissing her hand. Not just this, but he continues to flirt with her throughout the day. In another episode, when Shamita got annoyed with Raqesh consoling Divya Agarwal, the Tum Bin actor conciliate her by planting a kiss on her cheeks. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Is Karan Johar Favouring Shamita Shetty, Targetting Divya Agarwal? Ridhima Pandit Answers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 15 (@biggboss.lovers_)

Apart from this, Raqesh Bapat has also been spotted painting Shamita Shetty’s eyelashes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 15 (@biggboss.lovers_)

Earlier in the show, Raqesh Bapat opened up to Shamita Shetty about his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and added that he has had anxiety issues. He had also mentioned that his father’s death impacted him badly. Raqesh had also revealed that his mother was worried for him and how he had gone without sleep for two weeks at a stretch. “I was on the verge of breaking,” the actor had said.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, apart from Raqesh and Shamita, other contestants who are locked inside the house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss.