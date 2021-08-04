Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin from August 8. While Karan Johar will host the show, there are several speculations about who will be entering the controversial reality show. If reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty’s sister and actor Shamita Shetty is likely to enter Bigg Boss OTT house.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill Drops Major Hint About Featuring With Sidharth Shukla On The Show

As per a report in Peeping Moon, the makers of the controversial reality show have approached Shamita Shetty. However, there is no confirmation so far. This comes amid the trouble in sister Shilpa Shetty's family due to Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged porn case. He was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps.

Earlier in July, Shamita Shetty took to social media sharing a cryptic post and talked about the 'strength within' as she shared a picture of herself. "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. "You got this .. keep going " .You can't control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible," Shamita had written.

Meanwhile, this year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. The show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Apart from Shamita Shetty, other celebrities who are likely to be locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house are Anushka Dandekar, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Ridhima Pandit, television actor Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Malik, Pavithra Lakshmi and Neha Bhasin.