Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal is making sure that he gets into the bad books of all the contestants. Even during the grand premiere, he was often seen arguing with the co-contestants and started arguing after entering the house. During the Bigg Boss OTT live feed, he got into a fight with Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal over kitchen duties. The verbal fight soon took an ugly turn and other members of the controversial house had to intervene to stop them from getting into a physical fight. Shamita loses her cool on Pratik and says that she regrets saying that he looks like a Korean actor.

Raqesh Bapat tries to reason out with Pratik and the latter starts arguing and fighting with Raqesh too. Neha Bhasin then asked him to calm down. On the other hand, Shamita, Riddhima, and Divya discuss Pratik's behaviour and at the same time, Pratik enters the bedroom and overhears their conversation and starts have a verbal fight with Divya. He asks her to not abuse him but Divya tells Shamita and Riddhima that he only deserves abusive words.



Later, Pratik speaks to the camera and shares that Divya is crossing the line and then starts twitching his eyes. Shamita then said that Pratik needs someone like Salman Khan to get him on the track and Karan Johar can also do the talking at the right time.

Earlier, Pratik during the midnight entertainment task called Divya ‘fake’ and brought her personal life in public by speaking about her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma and her current beau Varun Sood.

What are your views on Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal’s fight? Who do you think is right?