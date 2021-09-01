Bigg Boss OTT latest gossip: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, while Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had a huge fight, their fans found solace in the fact that they finally confessed to liking each other on the show. During their big argument over Divya Agarwal, Shamita told Raqesh that she let him kiss her or hold her hand because she genuinely likes him. Raqesh, too, later told Neha Bhasin that he has found peace in being with Shamita and whatever connection he has built with her is real, not for the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Wild Card Entry: Nia Sharma To Enter Karan Johar Hosted Show, Promises Fun Ride | Watch

The clips of Raqesh and Shamita having their first big fight on the show are going viral on social media. However, their fans seem more concerned with how this argument actually led to both of them confessing their feelings for each other and accepting that they genuinely like to be together. Check out fans’ reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Tears Letter From Family, Saves Raqesh Bapat - Fans Say 'Strongest Connection'

#ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat in the kitchen not talking or looking at each other

Shamita having headache because she cried lot yesterday

She changed only her mic battery #ShaRa

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAQESH BAPAT pic.twitter.com/GhSUCq42cm — 😊 Teena 😊 BBOTT #RaqeshBapat #ShamitaShetty (@BigBossOTT15) September 1, 2021

@Theniasharma #NiaSharma please please please please Shamita and Raqesh ka patch up karwa dena ghar jaa kar please!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 They confessed their feelings for each other yesterday and fought so badly at the same time. It’s Raqesh’s birthday also. #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat — Sara (@Sarah14506874) September 1, 2021

#ShamitaShetty has serious trust issues, she is bossy at times too. The lady has a strong personality with a good heart b8 she needs to control those things for her betterment. I pray this BB journey will help her to rectify few things. More power to you Shams ❤#BiggBossOTT — Being Tanjin 🦋🦋 (@TanjinKhan3) September 1, 2021

Btw, both #ShamitaShetty and #RaqeshBapat had confessed they like each other. But both of them felt bad with each other.#BBOtt24x7 #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT — BIGG BOSS live feeds (@BB_live_feeds) September 1, 2021

Good Morning guys 😔 A lot happened last night and #ShaRa even confessed they like each other but 💔 Not taking anyone’s side here, we love you both #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat & hope that u guys find a way to sort it out. pic.twitter.com/mZJXlBwiBe — ShaRa 💕 (@true2myfavs) September 1, 2021

Neha was bang on. Around 3AM she told Raq – “tum dono ki ladai ek doosre se nahi, apne past baggage se hai. maybe its time for both of you to let that baggage go. dont give up on each other so easily.” This is now a neha bhasin stan account😭✋🏻 #ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat https://t.co/lPxlu5OMMb — • (@iiobsessedii) September 1, 2021

Loved Neha yestrday..she talked so mch sense into the both of them..made them understand their ownselves and each other’s perspectives in such a beautiful way widout taking sides..exactly wat a friend should do!#BBott #bbottonvoot #BiggBossOTT #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat #ShaRa https://t.co/GJPCG6D4uy — Zara Ally (@RachelGr_) September 1, 2021

ok she just got out of bed, gave him a side hug and wished him happy birthday. but yeah they’re still not talking. UGH.😭😭😭😭 #ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat — • (@iiobsessedii) September 1, 2021

At one point, Shamita also tells Raqesh that she hasn’t been treated well by any of the men in her past relationships and he provides him a different level of comfort. She said, “I have not played the game from Day 1. I let you hold my hand or I let you kiss on my cheek is because I like you. I don’t know how to fake it. When you say all these things to me you have to understand where I’m coming from. It’s taken me a long time to accept myself the way I am. And all the relationships that I had been in, none of the men really made me feel very good about myself, Raqesh. I have gone in a self-preservation mode to protect myself.”

Raqesh, who later broke down after the scuffle, confided in Nishant Bhat. He said that he is now even contemplating leaving the show and taking a voluntary exit. Do you think this is just a one-day thing and they will be together in no time soon or is this going to really affect their relationship inside the house? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!