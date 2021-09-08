Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss jodi Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been arguing with each other very often on the show. During the live feed of the show, Shamita revealed that her first boyfriend died in a car accident. Opening her heart out to Neha Bhasin, she said, “For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn’t allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together.” Later, Neha consoled her and Shamita tried to reason with her about her rocky relationship with Raqesh.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Gets Irritated With Shamita Shetty’s Behaviour: You Demean Me All The Time, Watch Your Tone

Earlier, Raqesh also opened up to Neha Bhasin about Shamita and said that he feels Shamita was suffering because of him and for the same reason, her health is affected as well.

On Sunday, Shamita confessed to Neha that she likes him alot but does not like that he's decisive. She said, "It's so obvious that we do (like each other), right? He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it."

Last week, Shamita tore apart the letter she received from her family to save Raqesh from the elimination. Later, she got another letter from her family where her mother had sent her love for Raqesh.