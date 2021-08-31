Bigg Boss OTT News: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, fans got to see another beautiful moment shared by Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. It was the day of the nomination and Bigg Boss called all the contestants in the confession room in pairs. Raqesh and Shamita went together and Bigg Boss gave them two letters, each from their respective families. Bigg Boss told them that they will have to nominate one among themselves and only the person not getting nominated will be able to read the letter from his/ her family.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Fans Can’t Keep Calm as Actor is All Set to Enter Karan Johar Hosted Show

Shamita, who is emotionally involved with Raqesh, immediately tore her letter, saving Raqesh from the nomination and nominating herself instead. This made both of them really emotional and Shamita later locked herself in the bathroom and cried her heart out. Raqesh, too, hugged Neha Bhasin and broke down. He then told Shamita that she should have at least discussed with him before tearing her letter off. Both of them hugged each other and cried together. Shamita was even seen saying that she knows her family is doing fine outside. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares Official Statement After His Mid-Week Eviction, Says 'I Have Won'

The entire incident made their fans very emotional on social media. Shamita and Raqesh have earned a good following after impressing the viewers with their romantic chemistry inside the house. While they were seen flirting with each other and supporting each other so far, this was the first time when it seemed that they actually cared for each other and could do something totally unexpected in a selfless move. Fans have flooded social media expressing their love for this jodi in Bigg Boss OTT. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Is Worried About Her Marriage Because of Pratik Sehajpal | Here's Why

#ShaRa jeete to kya hi baat

Agar nehi bhi jeete phir bhi koi baat nhi ye dono hamare liye iss show se upar hai#ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat #BiggBossOTT https://t.co/kq3JLybgq5 — Maryam Afrin (@maryam_afrin1) August 30, 2021

#ShaRa it’s okay if #RaqeshBapat will not win the show, but at least he’s not fake, he’s not using someone’s friendship for game.. he’s winning our heart, which matters ❤️❤️ #ShaRa #RaqeshBapat — zuii_sometimes (@zuiiii__) August 30, 2021

After watching today’s episode, I am feeling like, a blockbuster #ShaRa trend is on the way. I fell in love with the way they are falling for each other.❤️#ShamitaShetty #ShamitaIsTheOttBoss pic.twitter.com/zGpHJmV5Ir — Madguy (@Madguy52168263) August 30, 2021

Nowadays Nothing Really Excites Me Except For #ShaRa Content , My day starts with them and ends with them too , Oh God What Is Happening

#Shamitashetty #RaqeshBapat #BiggBossOTT #BBOttOnVoot #BBOTT — Abhishek KinG (@coolestabhi14) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, host Karan Johar also teased the two for their relationship inside the house. He took a dig at Shamita demanding a kiss from Raqesh and also made them dance together. These two are definitely winning hearts. What do you think? Watch out for this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!