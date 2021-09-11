Mumbai: The chemistry and romance between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat in the Bigg Boss OTT house has been making headlines ever since the grand premiere of the controversial reality show. However, the two are often spotted fighting and arguing over certain issues. However, seems like the equation between the two is changing now.Also Read - Varun Sood Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Girlfriend Divya Agarwal's Bigg Boss Journey and Much More

In a recent episode, Shamita Shetty was seen talking to Neha Bhasin when she said that "Raqesh Bapat is not the man for me". This comes after Raqesh asked Shamita to ally with Divya during a task. Shamita also tells Neha that 'Raqesh has a soft corner for Divya.'

Shamita Shetty has often expressed her dislike towards Divya Agarwal. Recently, she lashed out at Raqesh Bapat as well for supporting Divya Agarwal and added that she does not want to be with him anymore.

Shamita’s words also prompted a reaction from former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, who then took to Twitter and wrote that Shamita needs someone who can dance on her beats. “U are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for u, u want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused infact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT,” Kamya Punjabi wrote.

U are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for u, u want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused infact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT @VootSelect — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Shamita recently revealed that her first boyfriend died in a car accident. Opening her heart out to Neha Bhasin, she said, “For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn’t allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together.”

