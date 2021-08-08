Mumbai: Moments ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers of the show confirmed Shamita Shetty’s participation in the controversial reality show. The latest ‘Bigg Boss OTT Curtain Raiser’ clip on Voot introduces fans to the contestants who will be locked in the house.Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT Premiere, Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Clip With Kangana Ranaut Goes Viral

The list begins with Shamita Shetty’s sizzling entry – thus confirming her entry in the show. Shamita can be seen entering the Bigg Boss OTT stage flaunting her moves the famous song Sharara Sharara. The actor looks absolutely stunning in a red dress. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Performance: Karan Johar Shows Off His Killer Dance Steps On 'Radha', 'Shava Shava' | Watch

Other contestants introduced in the video and who are set to participate in the show are Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Rakesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Live Updates: Shamita Shetty Confirmed As Contestant On Karan Johar Hosted Show

Shamita Shetty’s entry into the show comes amid the trouble in sister Shilpa Shetty’s family due to Raj Kundra‘s arrest in the alleged porn case. He was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps.

Earlier in July, Shamita Shetty took to social media sharing a cryptic post and talked about the ‘strength within’ as she shared a picture of herself. “Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible,” Shamita had written.