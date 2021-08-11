Mumbai: Ever since the grand premiere, Bigg Boss OTT and its contestants have been making headlines. However, in a recent episode, Shamita Shetty, who is locked inside the controversial reality show, made a shocking revelation regarding choreographer and co-contestant Nishant Bhat.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal On Pavitra Punia and Why He Does Not Want To Be Identified as Her 'Ex' | Exclusive

In an episode, Shamita Shetty was seen talking to Divya Agarwal where she revealed why she maintains distance with Nishant Bhat. Adding that she once felt Nishant crossed the line and made her uncomfortable, Shamita said, "I don't want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn't like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don't want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."

Meanwhile, Shamita also recently lost her temper on Pratik Sehajpal over kitchen duties. A massive verbal fight between them left everyone shocked and got ugly. As a result, others had to block them from getting into physical conflict. Later, Divya, Shamita and Ridhima were talking about Pratik's behaviour in the house when he overhears it and what follows is a verbal fight again. While Pratik asked Divya not to abuse, Shamita told him that he needs somebody like Salman Khan to get him back on track.

Surely, entertainment and drama in the Bigg Boss OTT house will rise in the coming days.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.