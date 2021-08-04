Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere on August 8 on Voot and will seamlessly move to Colors TV on September 19. While Karan Johar will host the digital version of the popular show, Salman Khan will be back as the TV host. India Today earlier reported that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be a part of the show as the contestants as this season’s theme is ‘Stay Connected’. Later, some reports emerged that the rumoured couple will appear as special guests on the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nisha Rawal Likely To Participate In The Controversial Show? This Is What We Know

Now, reacting to the same, Shehnaaz Gill has hinted that she indeed is a part of the Bigg Boss 15 or Bigg Boss OTT. During a recent interaction with the media, she suggested that SidNaz will definitely be part of the show. While speaking with shutterbugs, she said that she cannot comment at present whether she will appear on the Bigg Boss 15 or Bigg Boss OTT before reaching there as otherwise, she believes that fans might say that she was lying. She further added that the media people can come to the Bigg Boss house to take her interview.

She also revealed that she is a very different girl than she was while she was locked inside Bigg Boss 13 house. She added that she might have started slow and made mistakes but she has learned a lot from them and now wants to make her family feel proud of her.

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere on August 8 on Voot where Karan Johar will be hosting the show for long six weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.

The contestants to enter the show are Neha Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Ridhima Pandit, Anusha Dandekar, Manasvi Vashist, Zeeshan Ali, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Malik, Pavithra Lakshmi.