Bigg Boss OTT: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were the most love 'Boss Jodi' of the show. They shared a thick bond with one another and were also referred to as 'SidNaaz.' The former contestants visited the controversial reality show during the first weekend. Shehnaaz has credited the show for everything that she has today. The Punjabi singer and actor said it has given her a new identity and emotional bonds, according to an Indian Express report.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', says the reality show also gave her a person who she can go to as a friend- actor Siddharth Shukla. "Bigg Boss has given me a lot…a new identity, emotional bonds, and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said.

Shehnaaz is overwhelmed with all the love that she and Siddharth have received. She added, "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

Shehnaaz also talked about why fans still feel connected with Sidnaaz and about her unique bond with Sidharth Shukla. She said, “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family.”

On the work front, Shahnaaz will soon share the screen with actor-Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanj in Honsla Rakh, whereas Sidharth Shukla has many projects handy, he recently got featured in the web show, Broken But Beautiful season 3.