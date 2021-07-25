Bigg Boss OTT Latest Update: Bigg Boss fans are in for a big surprise as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, you heard us right! The Voot channel has approached the rumoured couple to be a part of the reality show as the contestants as this season’s theme is ‘Stay Connected’, as per India Today report. A source close to the development told India Today that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are in talks with the team to enter the new season, however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.Also Read - Shershaah Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra Impresses As Captain Vikram Batra, His Chemistry With Kiara Advani Is Unmissable

The source was quoted as saying, “Sidharth and Shehnaaz are in talks with our team to enter Bigg Boss OTT as contestants. Our theme this season is Stay Connected. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 First Contestant Confirmed: Arjun Bijlani Finally Seals The Deal After Being Satisfied With Remuneration

Sidharth and Shehnaaz won billions of hearts with their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Since then, their fans fondly call them ‘SidNaz’. While Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was one of the finalists of the show. After their exit from the house, they featured together in music videos such as Bhula Denge and Shona Shona. They also share a great bond and are rumoured to be dating. Also Read - Karan Johar Turns Host For Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Troll Makers For Roping In The Filmmaker, Call It 'Worst Decision'

Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar is a digital version of the show for the six-week run on Voot. The show will premiere on August 8 and the show will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the TV screens on September 19.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani has been confirmed as the first contestant to get locked inside the house. As per the ETimes report, Arjun was going back and forth on his remuneration before signing the show. Now, he has locked the deal. A source close to the development told ETimes, “He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn’t easy for him to do the same in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ too.”

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Aditya Narayan, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.