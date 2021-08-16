Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss OTT had its first ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode with host Karan Johar on Sunday (August 15). During the episode, Karan praised Shamita Shetty for her game and portrayal on the show. He went on to ask if she is carrying some baggage as she seems to be lonely most of the time. To which, the actor emotionally replied and talked about her ‘not-so-easy’ 20-21 years of journey in Bollywood. She opened up and said that she lived in the industry under her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra’S shadow and added that it has been a very ‘protective shadow’ and she is ‘lucky’ to have that.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Says She's The Winner, Karan Johar Gives a Savage Reply

She went on to say that even after years of her work, she is always recognised as 'Shilpa Shetty's sister' and now she really wanted to know who she really is. She accepted that somewhere she does carry emotional baggage and is struggling to make her own identity. Karan then motivated her by saying that now people will gradually know her.

She further talked about her on-and-off friendship with Divya Agarwal. She said that Divya is insecure of her and is trying to be competitive.

Meanwhile, the show is turning out to be ‘over-the-top’ with its fights, dramas, friendships, frenemies, tasks, and much more. The show also had its first elimination on Sunday and Urfi Javed is eliminated from the show.

The list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT includes Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, and Muskaan Jattana.