Bigg Boss OTT trending news: Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty finally patched up after their huge argument on Tuesday in the house. The two, who are entertaining the viewers with their beautiful romantic chemistry in the show, had a fight over ‘controlling behaviour’ after which they both agreed to not talk to each other. They though confessed their feelings and mentioned that their love and care for each other is genuine, not for the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan-Rekha Challenge Contestants to 'Cross a Jungle' Before Entering The House | Watch

On Wednesday, as the day began, Shamita came to Raqesh to wish him a very happy birthday after which he moved back to her and convinced her to forget everything that happened the last evening. He said that he can’t live without talking to her and they have to patch up for the sake of their bonding. Shamita, who turned emotional, hugged Raqesh and agreed to move on. They then kissed each other and shared a warm hug. Neha Bhasin, who played a cupid last night and helped them understand how they like each other and the argument is nothing compared to their feelings, also got a warm hug from Shamita and Raqesh. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Tells Raqesh Bapat, 'I Let You Kiss Because I Like You' - Fans React

The #ShaRa fans have been wishing for them to sort out things soon and go back to being a cute pair in Bigg Boss OTT. After their kiss and make-up story, the fans are on cloud nine. Twitter is flooded with posts about how Shamita and Raqesh should work on strengthening their bond in the show and come out as a couple. The fans had an ultimate emotional moment seeing their ShaRa being so lovely together after the fight. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Wild Card Entry: Nia Sharma To Enter Karan Johar Hosted Show, Promises Fun Ride | Watch

#ShaRa couple is not just couple, it has become emotion.. Both #ShamitaShetty and #RaqeshBapat showd how to handle a relationship after a fight… Towcheood

Don’t care about winning the show, but they are giving some real incident #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — Ancient supernova (@fihathemermaid) September 1, 2021

Last of what I have, Was so emo after that couldn’t record…#ShaRa pic.twitter.com/utpPa8TUTU — MSDIAN nd SidHeart (@Tanwi_sid_msd) September 1, 2021

#ShaRa patch up was awww. Love them lots. I do have a special soft corner for @ShamitaShetty but like their chemistry too. #ShamitaShetty is the real queen🥰❤️ — Priya Singh (@PriyaSingh_1223) September 1, 2021

#RaqeshBapat was seen very depressed just yesterday, is now back to his curious and childish self. I can literally see #ShamitaShetty bringing the child in him alive, it’s good to see him as happy as he deserves on his birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAQESH,#BBOTT #BiggBossOTT #ShaRa pic.twitter.com/jWi9kiVPxn — BIGG BOSS live feeds (@BB_live_feeds) September 1, 2021

And they patched up The sukoon…❤❤❤🧿🧿🧿#ShaRa — Being Tanjin 🦋🦋 (@TanjinKhan3) September 1, 2021

Atleast they had Neha by their side… She literally handled the situation quite well… Not like Nishant chachi 😒#ShaRa #NehaBhasin #BBOTT https://t.co/N04w3y4eJ1 — Jabeen 🥀 (@JabeenSayyed) September 1, 2021

On Tuesday, while they were still arguing, Shamita told Raqesh that none of the men in her past has made her feel nice about herself. She said, “I have not played the game from Day 1. I let you hold my hand or I let you kiss on my cheek is because I like you. I don’t know how to fake it. When you say all these things to me you have to understand where I’m coming from. It’s taken me a long time to accept myself the way I am. And all the relationships that I had been in, none of the men really made me feel very good about myself, Raqesh. I have gone in a self-preservation mode to protect myself.” Raqesh, too, was seen telling Nishant Bhat how he genuinely feels for Shamita and doesn’t want to ruin anything because of the show.

Do you find them cute? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!