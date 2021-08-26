Mumbai: While fans are upset and angry over Zeeshan Khan‘s mid-week eviction from Bigg Boss OTT, he is likely to make his comeback soon. Yes, you read it right. If reports are to be believed, Zeeshan Khan has entered the secret room of the Bigg Boss house and will re-enter the show this Saturday. However, the same has not been confirmed yet.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Raqesh Bapat Reveals How Divorce With Ridhi Dogra Impacted Him

Zeeshan was ousted from the controversial reality show after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal during the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. Zeeshan Khan pushed Pratik Sehajpal multiple times, following which he was evicted by Bigg Boss from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Call Zeeshan Khan's Eviction Biased, Question Why Sidharth Shukla Wasn't Ousted For 'Attacking' Asim Riaz

While Zeeshan Khan’s sudden eviction has left everyone shocked and disappointed, even his connection Divya Agarwal broke down. Apart from this, Zeeshan Khan’s fans also took to social media demanding his comeback in the show. Netizens dragged in Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s mega-fight from Bigg Boss 13. Netizens mentioned that in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla went ‘over the top’ violent and had pushed Asim Riaz multiple times, but he was never evicted. Others also claimed that Zeeshan was instigated by Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares Scars on Body After Mid-Week Eviction, Tina Datta Asks For Justice

It be will interesting to see if Zeeshan returns to the Bigg Boss OTT house during this Saturday Ka Vaar. Fans are also waiting for Karan Johar’s reaction to the whole incident.

Meanwhile, other contestants who are locked inside the house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit have been eliminated.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.