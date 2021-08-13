Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is surely ‘over the top’ and fans saw the glimpse of the same in a recent episode. Neha Bhasin kissed Ridhima Pandit on her lips to make her quit a task. Yes, you read it right.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Akshara Singh Age-Shames Shamita Shetty, Calls Her 'Maasi'

While Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh became the Boss Man and Boss Lady in the first week, it is now time for them toget replaced. For the same, Bigg Boss announced a task and divided the housemates into two teams. While Pratik's team had Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana and Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath, Raqesh's team had Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin-Milind Gaba, Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan. As a part of this task, each of these jodis was supposed to stand still like a statue. However, as a part of the twist, opposite team members had to distract them.

It was during this task that Neha Bhasin founded a unique way of distracting Ridhima Pandit (while she stood still like a statue) and kissed her on her lips. As a result, Raqesh's team which included Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin-Milind Gaba, Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan won the task.

It was surely an ‘Over The Top’ task which grabbed everyone’s eyeballs and made headlines all over. Take a look at some of the other interesting moments from the task.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT’s first weekend will welcome Boss Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. One of the contestants will also be eliminated. The nominates contestants are Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Urfi Javed, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat.