Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT saw its first eviction on Sunday. Urfi Javed, who was earlier Zeeshan Khan’s connection got eliminated from the show. Two other contestants who were nominated with her were Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill on Entering The Show With Sidharth Shukla, ‘I'm Over The Top Excited’

Urfi Javed’s elimination comes days after her connection Zeeshan Khan ditched her and joined hands with Divya Agarwal. While Divya was the first nominated contestant of the show, Zeeshan saved her after making her his connection. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Update: Neha Bhasin Kisses Ridhima Pandit On Her Lips To Make Here Quit Task, Here's What Happened Next

Meanwhile, Karan Johar slammed Bigg Boss OTT contestants and lashed out at them during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Karan lost his cool on Divya Agarwal and reminded her that she isn’t at a party but in the Bigg Boss house. “Tell me, Divya ma’am, you don’t need to show why you are here. Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, this is no party. You all are all playing a game, let’s get that straight,” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Akshara Singh Age-Shames Shamita Shetty, Calls Her 'Maasi'

Karan Johar also added he thinks that Divya is breaking Shamita Shetty’s connection to which Shamita said, “I really don’t care.” Even Shamita called Divya out for allegedly hiding her real face. Shamita also added that Divya is ‘insecure’ and over the top competitive with her.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Karan also praised Shamita and asked if there is some kind of baggage that she is carrying. To this, Shamita talked about her difficult times in the movie industry and added how her sister Shilpa Shetty has been strong support for her.

