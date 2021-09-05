New Delhi: Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal fans seems to be a little upset. They have repeatedly alleged that Divya is being cornered and being targeted. Fans have also claimed that the show is being biased and unfair towards her. Amid all this, we decided to ask Divya’s boyfriend and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood about these allegations and claims.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Is Back: The Empire Cast Joins Karan Johar, Drashti Dhami Teases Him About Kangana Ranaut Being His ‘Favourite’ | Watch

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Varun Sood alleged that Divya is being isolated and cornered in the Bigg Boss house. He mentioned that other contestants in the house are scared of Divya and know that she is a strong competitor. "I feel that it is very normal for people to isolate and corner a person who is very strong. That has been happening for a while. People have been talking shit behind her back and bitching about her because they all know that she is strong and has come from a background where she has won a similar show like this. People are now scared of her which is clearly visible. It's okay. It's a game," Varun Sood said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame also mentioned that Divya has adapted to the game and is surviving strongly even without a connection for the last two weeks. "Divya didn't plan it to be like this but I think she has adapted beautifully to this. She is going to play the game alone. It's been two weeks that she does not have a connection in the house. She is still surviving, still leading with votes. So her journey is commendable," Varun added.

For the unversed, Zeeshan Khan was Divya Agarwal’s ‘connection’ in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, he was ousted following his ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Since then, Divya does not have a connection in the show.

“Divya is alone but is shining,” Varun Sood said.

Moreover, on being asked if Karan Johar is being biased and targeting Divya, Varun said that ‘biased is the wrong word.’ However, he went on to say that ‘some topics’ are not being addressed. “Yes, some topics are not spoken about but I also know that time constraint is a thing and you cannot exceed a certain time limit,” Varun told India.com. “But if they are talking about Divya, it means she is the only important one in the house, which means she is doing great. So I am happy,” he added.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated.