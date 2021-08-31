Bigg Boss OTT: After much speculation, Tv actor Nia Sharma is all set to enter the Karan Johar hosted show. As the remaining contestants are finally looking forward to surviving for the next three weeks, the Naagin actor will be making a wild card entry on the show and will be raising the hotness quotient. In the new promo, she will be entering the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday and with a thunderstorm. She also promises a fun ride in the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Tears Letter From Family, Saves Raqesh Bapat - Fans Say 'Strongest Connection'

In the video, she is keeping it chic and sexy in a white crop top, short skirt, and a matching short jacket but her bright purple shoes steal the limelight.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "See you all Tomorrow. (sic)"

Nia has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss in the previous seasons as well. However, she rejected the offer. In fact, she was also reported to participate in the 14th season of the reality show but opted out at the last minute. Reportedly, she had apprehensions about taking up the offer as she did not want to get embroiled in controversies given the concept of the reality show.

She was recently seen in the music video ‘Tum bewafa ho’ alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. She also featured on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2. She has also featured in TV shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja.