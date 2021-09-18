Bigg Boss OTT Winner: The six weeks of drama, controversies, and romance has come to end with the wrap-up of Bigg Boss OTT. Contestant Divya Agarwal, who won hearts on the show with her antics, wins Karan Johar-hosted show. She will directly move to soon-to-start Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal opted for the cash money and directly moved to Bigg Boss 15 along with first runner-up Shamita Shetty and second runner-up Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Pratik Sehajpal Takes The Cash Filled Suitcase, Becomes First Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestant

Talking about the finale, the show was an entertaining one with twists and amazing performances. The show featured guests including Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Karan Kundra, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Arjun Bijlani among others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan-Hosted Show To Premiere On THIS Day Post Bigg Boss OTT Finale

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Divya Agarwal Or Shamita Shetty - Who Will Take The Trophy Home?

Talking about the show, Shamita Shetty was the most talked contestant of Bigg Boss OTT for her love-hate relationship with Raqesh Bapat and constant fights with Divya Agarwal. Divya also entertained fans with her antics. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal also made some noise in the house. Divya and Pratik were also seen fighting a lot while Pratik flirted with Shamita in one of the tasks. Raqesh, despite his fame, ended up on the bottom ahead of the finale.