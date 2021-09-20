Mumbai: Actor Divya Agarwal has emerged as the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beating contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat among others. The actor has received an amount of Rs 25 lakh and the big trophy after completing her journey on the Karan Johar-hosted show. In an interview now, Divya spoke about being ready to enter Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Divya Agarwal's First Reaction After Winning Bigg Boss OTT: 'We Did It Guys'

The winner and the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT have been given a chance to participate in the 15th season of the Salman Khan hosted show. However, Divya hasn't yet received a call for the same. Speaking to ETimes, she said that she is all set to step inside the Bigg Boss 15 house but she hasn't received any update on the same yet. Divya added that she is a little 'scared' of Salman Khan though.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I haven't got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is in a relax-mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don't mind doing Bigg Boss 15."

During her stay in Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya had to speak for herself every second day. In fact, she also had an argument with host KJo a lot of times during the Sunday Ka Vaar episodes. Her fights with Shamita and Neha Bhasin became one of the highlights of the season. Speaking on the same, Divya said, “Every time Neha and Shamita showed their hypocrisy, I caught them. I pointed it out to them. They would react to their friend’s mistakes differently but for others, they would fight, argue and corner that person.”

Divya is currently enjoying her time with her partner Varun Sood, and family members. She mentioned that she would either invest the money or buy a house in Mumbai soon. Watch out this space for all the Bigg Boss-related updates!