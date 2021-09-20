Mumbai: After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal has now talked about her equation with Shamita Shetty. While fans already know that the duo was at loggerheads in the controversial reality show, Divya has now said that she will not contact Shamita Shetty outside Bigg Boss house. Divya mentioned that she would want Shamita to approach her first.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal on Doing Bigg Boss 15: Scared of Salman Khan

Talking to ETimes, Divya said that Shamita misunderstood her during the show and that now she would want her to take effort. “I haven’t spoken to Shamita until now. After the show ended yesterday, we all are tired and resting. No one has got enough time to do other things. But I will not contact her first. I genuinely want Shamita to contact me first and I want to see how she approaches me. Because throughout the show her approach towards me was full of misunderstandings. So I would like to see that effort from her end and want to know her in real life. Because many things happen in that house and I kind of forgive but I don’t forget,” Divya said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Charges Whopping Rs 350 Crore For 14 Weeks?

During their Bigg Boss journey, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal had often expressed dislike and disappointment towards each other. Shamita, whose romantic relationship with Raqesh Bapat made headlines, had also asked him to stay away from Divya. Also Read - Divya Agarwal's First Reaction After Winning Bigg Boss OTT: 'We Did It Guys'

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal will now move to Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 which is set to premiere on October 2. Pratik Sehajpal opted for the cash money and directly moved to Bigg Boss 15 along with first runner-up Nishant Bhat. Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up followed up by Raqesh Bapat.