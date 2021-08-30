Mumbai: Almost a week after his sudden elimination from Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan Khan has issued an official statement. The actor has expressed gratitude towards his fans and has said that he considers himself as a winner.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Is Worried About Her Marriage Because of Pratik Sehajpal | Here's Why

Zeeshan Khan took to Instagram sharing his official statement and has mentioned that he is lucky to have such loving and loyal fans. He also asked his fans to ignore all the negativity and promised to entertain them in the future as well.

"A winner is defined as someone who triumphs, and truly I feel that I have won. What is a trophy, but a material object. What I have come out with is winning so much love and that truly makes me feel immensely happy and blessed. I've had an army outside, shielding me, fighting for me and let me tell you that I've been numb the last few days just thinking how lucky am I to have had so many of you by my side. And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that's the only way we can grow. Let's discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don't want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you… Bring it on! Let's go guys!" the statement read.

Zeeshan was ousted from the controversial reality show after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal during the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. Zeeshan Khan pushed Pratik Sehajpal multiple times, following which he was evicted by Bigg Boss from the show. Fans were left shocked and disappointed and had called his elimination ‘unfair’.

Meanwhile, other contestants who are locked inside the house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit were eliminated earlier.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.