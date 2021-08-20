Mumbai: Ever since his entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik Sehajpal has been making headlines. While he has often been spotted arguing with his other housemates, recently, Pratik got into a physical brawl with Zeeshan Khan.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rekha to Lend Her Voice For Salman Khan’s Show? - Deets Inside

The housemates were competing for being the next Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house. While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were already out of this race, BB Factory task turned violent between Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan charged himself at Pratik, who then lost his cool and pushed Zeeshan back forcefully. This made the situation between the two ugly. In anger, the two contestants were seen pushing each other and getting violent. Pratik also shouted at Zeeshan and called him phattu. Nishant and other contestants had to come in between to end the ugly brawl. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dating? Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Wonder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

This is not the first time that Pratik Sehajpal has unleashed his aggressive side in the Bigg Boss house. Getting into arguments is a daily routine for him. However, fans are loving Pratik’s involvement in the Bigg Boss house. Even Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan had spoken in support of Pratik Sehajpal and had said, “He is somebody who is cool and made his presence feel in the very first week.”

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan have become the new Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house.

Talking about the show, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh are locked inside the house. Urfi Javed was eliminated in the first week.

