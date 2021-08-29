Mumbai: Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from Bigg Boss house earlier this week after his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. While there was a lot of buzz on social media regarding his eviction, the Kumkum Bhagya actor has finally broken silence on the same.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Searches For BB House In Jungle, Warns Contestants of 'Sankat' | Watch

Zeeshan Khan was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai on Saturday where he was also asked if he thinks that his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT is unfair. The actor mentioned that audience must decide whether his eviction was unfair or not. "Mere fair ya unfair bolne se kya faraq padta hai. Life hi jab unfair hoti hai toh game ka toh kya hi! Reality show hai, audience 24*7 sab dekh rahi hai, I think voh better bata paaegi aapko. Agar voh kehte hai ke yeh fair tha, toh fair tha, agar voh kehti hai ke unfair tha, toh unfair tha, main yeh poori cheez audience par chod deta hu. (How does it matter even if I say something. If Life can be unfair, this is just a game. It is a reality show, the audience is watching it 24*7. They can only decide if my elimination was unfair or not)."

Not just this, but Zeeshan Khan was also asked if Pratil Sehajpal should be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house as well. "Main kaun hota hu yeh bolne wala, main toh as a contestant gaya tha, mere pass aise koi powers nahi thi. Pratik ko nikalna hai ya nahi nikalna hai, uska jawaab audience de," Zeeshan said.

A week before Zeeshan Khan’s elimination, the show’s host Karan Johar lashed out at him over his comment ‘Ladki ho toh dayre mein raho’. Talking about the same, Zeeshan Khan said that he should have been given a chance to present his side of the story as well. “Mujhe khali iss baat ka afsoos tha ke agar mere bhi side story ki agar main bata pata. Mujhe bahut immense respect hai Karan Johar ke liye. Voh apna kaam krre the as a host, main apna kaam krra tha as a contestant. Obviously, main samajhta hu yeh show ka format hi itna stressful hai, shayad uss samay unke dimaag mein bhi bahut saari cheeze chal rahi hoeinge. Jiske wajah se main bol nahi paya. But haan, hota hai. Test karti hai yeh game patience aapki. Baki janta ko sab dikh raha hai. (The only thing I regret about that evening is, I should’ve been allowed to say my side of the story. But still, I have immense respect for Karan Johar sir. He was just doing his work as a host and I was doing my job as a contestant. The show format itself is so stressful that he must be also thinking a lot of things in his mind. It tests your patience but I am sure the Janta must have seen my side.),” Zeeshan said.

Meanwhile, with Zeeshan’s elimination, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh are left in the Bigg Boss house.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.