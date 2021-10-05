Mumbai: The ‘dangla’ in Bigg Boss’ jungle has begun. A day after the grand premiere of Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss has stepped up the game. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced that all the contestants have to turn in their belongings except for the essentials. Bigg Boss further asked Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat to ensure that his orders are followed.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Warns Pratik Sehajpal To 'Watch His Tone'

However, the announcement created a major storm inside the Bigg Boss house. This lead to a massive argument between Vidhi and Afsana. While Vidhi asked everyone to follow the orders, Afsana lost her control and lased out at Afsana. "Tu hoti kaun hai mujhe bolne waali? (Who are you to tell me what to do?)" Afsana shouted. Vidhi also lost her control and what followed was an ugly war of words between the two. It will be interesting to see what will happen next.

Earlier in the episode, Vidhi and Raj had accused Pratik of wrong intentions and alleged that he entered the room while Miesha was changing. However, Pratik explained that there is nothing like this. Shamita Shetty too backs Pratik.

With these minor scuffles on day 2, one thing is sure, Bigg Boss 15 will surely get some bigger dose of entertainment in the coming days.

Contestants who are locked in Bigg Boss 15 house are Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.