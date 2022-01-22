Mumbai: The 15th season of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is currently underway and is gearing up for its finale. While fans are eager to know who will win the reality show, one cannot deny that each season of Bigg Boss also features at least one simple, non-aggressive contestant. Keith Sequeira from season 9 and Hiten Tejwani from season 11 are such examples. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, we asked Hiten if Bigg Boss is unfit for non-dramatic people. To this, the actor said the audience verdict is such that they want to some drama in the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Wins Last Ticket To Finale, Defeats Rashami, Devoleena and Abhijit

“Well, the audience verdict is that only. We aren’t fit for Bigg Boss, because if that wasn’t the case, we might go to the finals and might win it also. But I don’t know, the audience wants to see some drama, something or the other and only that guy wins,” Hiten Tejwani told India.com. Also Read - Umar Riaz' Explosive Statement Against Bigg Boss 15 Team: They Want to Promote Tejasswi Prakash

Hiten participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was one of those contestants who always tried to maintain peace in the show. He was eliminated in the 11th week i.e after 77 days. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Rashami Desai Just Slap Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Former's Fans Say 'Zoor Se Maaro'

On the work front, Hiten Tejwani recently made his music video debut in ‘Mera Pyara Hindustan’. The song was released on Army Day i.e on January 15 to celebrate patriotism and love for the nation.

Talking about the song, Hiten said, “This is that kind of song on our country which when you hear it, you want to hear it again and again. You will start humming it. It’s the beauty of this song”.