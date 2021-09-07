Mumbai: Divya Agarwal is currently locked in the Bigg Boss OTT house. While her boyfriend and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood has already said that she is being ‘cornered’ in the show, Varun has now revealed that he will never enter the controversial reality show.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Gets Trolled For Calling Divya Agarwal ‘Kabadiwala’

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Varun Sood revealed that he cannot handle Bigg Boss and that he would never want to enter the show. He also added he likes to be around the same people and does not like when somebody disrupts his calm. Varun goes on to say that people in the Bigg Boss house are very judgmental, which he cannot handle.

"I feel I am a guy who likes to be around the same people, my calm, my zone. When somebody disrupts that, either I just cut off, or I'll be in one corner, quiet. I can do that and I will be very happy doing that. People are also judgmental when you are in Bigg Boss, yeh kuch baat nahi karta, yeh koi stand nahi leta. Mujhe nahi baat karni. I don't want them to see me in that zone. I am very comfortable in my zone around people who are the same. In Bigg Boss, not everyone in the show is same. They come, they talk, they talk in your ear, you cannot do anything about it. So I don't think I can handle it. I love my peace and I'll stick to that," Varun Sood said.

Moreover, Varun Sood was also asked about his reaction when Divya Agarwal decided to enter the controversial reality show. To this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame said that staying away from Divya for such a long period was his only concern. “My first reaction was, how long will this show be because I haven’t stayed away from Divya for more than 2-3 days. We talk every day. When she said that she is going for Bigg Boss, my first thought was, how will I survive, I am so used to talking to her. That was my only concern. Because otherwise, I know that Divya is a very strong personality,” Varun concluded.

On the work front, Varun Sood is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.