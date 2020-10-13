Actor Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are winning the hearts of their fans after Sidharth was seen flirting with her. In the latest episode, Sidharth can be seen telling her, “Aap aise chaai laakar dengi, khaana dengi laake, mujhe pyaar ho jaayega phir (If you keep serving tea and food, I will fall in love with you).” Gauahar then giggled as Sidharth said so to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Girls Flirting With Sidharth Shukla Inside The House

Later, Sidharth also teased her about her boyfriend Zaid Darabar and mentioned a particular hot dance video she had shared some time back on Instagram. As he talked about that, seniors burst out laughing.

A few days back, Sidharth recalled an incident where he introduced his girlfriend with his mother. He said, "When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like 'respect', specially jab aap boy school se ho (having a girlfriend earns you 'respect', especially if you are from a boys' school)."



“Mom, meri girlfriend hai (Mom, this is my girlfriend),” he added, to which his mother responded, “Haan haan, theek hai na friend hai, ladki hai, hai na? (Ok, ok, she’s a friend and a girl).”

“I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. My mom was just not ready to accept that hua chokra jawaan re (her boy is growing up)”, he continued.

Earlier, Gauahar called him, “Hashtag gali ka gunda, baat karne ki tameez nahi (a hoodlum who doesn’t have manners).”