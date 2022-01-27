Bipasha Basu slams Tejasswi Prakash: The verbal tiff between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t seem to end in Bigg Boss 15 even as the Grand Finale nears. In the latest episode, Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’ during an argument that didn’t go down well with the latter. Shamita also found support in people outside the house with actor Bipasha Basu taking to social media to slam Tejasswi for age-shaming the fellow contestant.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Gets Evicted Five Days Before Grand Finale?

In a post on social media, Bipasha tweeted to say that Tejasswi should first mend her differences with her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, before lashing out at anyone else. The actor added that Tejasswi's insecurity is visible in her relationship with Karan. "Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it's truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful (sic)," she wrote.

Age shaming disgustingly ,then saying sorry..beyond pathetic !If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 26, 2022



During a task in which Tejasswi and Shamita had to play as hotel staff members, Karan was to be given a body massage. While Tejasswi first went ahead, Karan seemed unimpressed with her service after which Shamita tried to impress the client (Karan). This irked Tejasswi who started taunting Shamita saying “It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (You never took any task this seriously before).”

A verbal fight broke out and Tejasswi ended up saying “Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (See, aunty is now after him as well).” A furious Shamita then yelled at her and objected against being age-shamed. “It’s a task, you have no business calling me aunty,” she said, adding, “earn some respect and then speak to me. I don’t want this conversation with you, you idiot. You seriously need to grow some brains, bloody insecure woman, you age-shamed me,” when Tejasswi later tried to apolgise to her.

Meanwhile, the season’s grand finale is scheduled to take place this Sunday. The final six who are fighting for the trophy are Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!