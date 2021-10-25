MaAn Hottest Couple on ITV trends: There are many reasons why Star Plus’ show Anupamaa continues to be on top of the TRP charts week after week. Its feminist content tops all the reasons, while the performances are the second, and its ability to reason the simplest of the arguments in a woman’s life is the third. The list goes on. However lately, there’s a new addition in the show that has won the audience’s hearts – Anupama’s chemistry with new character Anuj Kapadia who has entered the show as the man who is head over heels in love with her.Also Read - Anupama Decides To Leave Shah Residence, Says 'Aab Bardaash Nahi Hota' | Latest Twist

The fans are now currently obsessing over yet another dream sequence in which Anuj sees Anupama dressed up in a pretty pink suit. The fans have declared them the 'hottest jodi on ITV' as Twitter trend grows in their name. Check out their tweets here:

MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV #Anupamaa

My most dmost shayari until now #MaAn day is monday pic.twitter.com/nZUAXoQEo0 — Joo (@njyothi81) October 25, 2021

Absolute kiddo GK MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV#Anupamaa#MaAn — AnujPamaa ki Pari(Kapadia waasi) (@BadAssThanos1) October 25, 2021

Pura din wait karte reh gaye #MaAn content ke liyeee

Mila bhi tho hame chapaad fadd ke mila Content ❤

Dil khush ho gaya

MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Anu and Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@deewaniladki01) October 25, 2021

Very trueee ❤

They are beautiful and their chemistry is breathtaking ❤❤

MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/4fwC7Mv6Rw — Anu and Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@deewaniladki01) October 25, 2021

Just one pic sab hil gayi MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV#Anupamaa#MaAn — AnujPamaa ki Pari(Kapadia waasi) (@BadAssThanos1) October 25, 2021

Sach MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV#Anupamaa https://t.co/YA9ZGHPLms — Sukoon hai hi nahi (@dil__ka__sukoon) October 25, 2021

#Anupamaa

MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV

mere liye itni mehengi tkt lene ki kya zaroorat hain…

Aap pagal hain kyan?#MaAn pic.twitter.com/fgrnbUAuhn — Joo (@njyothi81) October 25, 2021

so true! there is no competition or comparison. the energy they carry is so beautiful and comforting. nothing extra, just pure charm. ❤️#anupamaa | #maan https://t.co/mGLDHsEp5j pic.twitter.com/5FRw4Kipnj — fateh hate account (@FatejoKiKahaani) October 25, 2021

I love this baby boy @iamgauravkhanna His choices of outfit amazes me and i love his choices

Especially his hoodies and shoes#Anupamaa MAAN HOTTEST COUPLE OF ITV pic.twitter.com/QGO4hcHLa1 — AnujPamaa ki Pari(Kapadia waasi) (@BadAssThanos1) October 25, 2021

As the trend grew, both Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna also jumped the bandwagon and shared their pictures celebrating the ‘Maan-day’. Dressed in a black top and a pair of rugged denim, Rupali looks her casual best while Gaurav poses in a cute cartoon-printed t-short. The caption on Rupali’s post read, “After all it’s Maan-day !!!

Presenting the two of us as we actually are

Anuj aur Anupamaa …. Gaurav aur Rupali

@ketswalawalkar bday party

More pics coming up tomorrow

#maan #anupamaa #partywear #anujkapadia #rupaliganguly #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal (sic).”

Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupama seem to be coming closer to each other in the show as the latter has found her groove against the Shah family. Anupama has begun to appreciate what Anuj is doing for her. She has started seeing how Baa, Vanraj, Toshu, and Kavya are trying to hold her back in life – sometimes out of patriarchy and because they don’t know any better, and sometimes out of sheer jealousy.

