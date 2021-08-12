Mumbai: How can someone forget about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill while mentioning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Ever since their Bigg Boss journey, the duo enjoys a massive fan following and is widely popular, but are they entering Bigg Boss OTT?Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Reveals She is Bisexual, Says 'I Am More Attracted To Boys But Would Like To Marry A Girl'

Streaming platform Voot took to social media dropping a silhouette picture of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. "#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai?Watch #BiggBossOTT ka naya episode, streaming now on Voot!," the caption read.

However, fans were quick to notice that this 'Boss Jodi' is none other than Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Several fans wrote that Bigg Boss is incomplete without Sidharth and Shehnaaz. "Hamari jaan praan aakho kha tara #SidNaaz," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, "Ye #sidnaaz hi hai 100% sure, can't wait ❤❤."

#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai? Watch #BiggBossOTT ka naya episode, streaming now on Voot! Presenting sponsor: @vimalelaichi#ItnaOTT #BBOtt #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/0nLCFqxllb — Voot (@justvoot) August 11, 2021

Earlier in July, before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT, there were speculations that Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be hosting the show. However, putting an end to all such rumours, it was then announced that Karan Johar will be hosting Bigg Boss on Voot.

While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to feature in the show this weekend, earlier the Punjabi girl suggested the same in an interview. While speaking with shutterbugs, she had said that she cannot comment at present whether she will appear on the Bigg Boss 15 or Bigg Boss OTT before reaching there as otherwise, she believes that fans might say that she was lying.

Meanwhile, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal have become the first Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. Other contestants who are locked inside the house are Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Ali, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Urfi Javed, Milind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Muskaan Jattana and Nishant Bhat.