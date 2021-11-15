Delhi: Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot on November 16 and the pre-wedding ceremonies have kicked-off. Taking to Instagram stories, Shraddha shared the glimpse of her groom-to-be where he can be seen flaunting his mehendi – Shraddha’s name written on his palm.She opted to keep his identity under wraps with the help of a heart-shaped sticker. As per the reports, Shraddha is marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma.Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Actors Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani to Marry This Year, But Here’s The Twist

With only a few hours left for her big day, she was also seen enjoying pizza with her friend and actor Heena Parmar. To add more fun to her wedding festivities, Heena along with Shraddha, and other friends were seen dancing to Gallan Goodiyan, from the film Dil Dhadakne do. They even teased Shraddha by dancing on the song ‘Zor Ka Jhatka’ from the Action Replayy. Interesting, the video also gives a sneak peek into her wedding trousseau. Also Read - ZEE5 Originals Nail Police, 14 Phere, State Of Seige And Others Feature Amongst Best OTT Content

Watch Here:

Shraddha has jetted-off to Delhi where her wedding will be taking place. A source close to the actor, revealed to Hindustan Times, “The groom’s name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”

The wedding is set to take place at New Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Talking about the guest list, the wedding will be attended by close family members, and friends. Shraddha is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya. She has worked in Tv shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, Nach Baliye along with ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar, and India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004.