BTS dances to Sharara Sharara: After dancing on Pushpa's popular songs, the BTS boys are now dancing to Shamita Shetty's Sharara Sharara in a new fan edit. The video is now going viral on social media by the ARMY who has trended their edited video right ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale that sees Shamita as one of the finalists.

The video shows the BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – matching their steps to the tunes of the popular dance number. Shamita performed on the number in the 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and the fans have been dancing on it for the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are now fighting for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. While Shamita is one of the popular contestants this year, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are giving him a solid competition. Both Pratik and Nishant have impressed their fans with their dedication and perseverance in the game.

The three-month-long journey of Bigg Boss 15 will be coming to an end tonight in the presence of many stars, winners from the previous seasons, and the other contestants from this season who got evicted before the finale. Watch this space for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 15!