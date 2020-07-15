Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming the news on Instagram, she revealed that ‘the bugger’ hasn’t spared her and is admitted to the hospital and is recovering. She shared an official statement that reads, “Hey everyone has been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me..was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! And I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too. (sic)” Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive

She captioned it, “Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with…pls pls be very careful and save urselves! (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:



Earlier, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan was also tested positive for Coronavirus and the shooting of the show was stopped immediately. Announcing the news, he shared it on social media and wrote, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Karan Patel, Erica Fernandez and Pooja Banerjee also went through the swab test and tested negative.