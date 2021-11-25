Mumbai: In a hilarious video shared by Shilpa Shetty from the sets of India’s Got Talent, BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher was seen chilling and having a fun with Shilpa and Badshah where the three shared a hilarious conversation. Kirron, being the real tigress of the show, impressed her fans with her one liners as this is the first time the veteran actor will be seen after battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Grooves to Badshah’s Jugnu Song With His Son, Desi Janta Loves It | Watch

In the clip, Shilpa zoomed in to focus on Kirron Kher’s beautiful silver jwellery and joked, “Main shooting pe aati hoon sirf jewellery dekhne ke liye (I come to shoot only to check out the jewellery)”. Kirron then said that Sikandar might just end up wearing her jewellery if he has to. “The other day I told him. I think I should sell some of my jewellery because tu toh shaadi nahi kar raha hai (You are not getting married)’. He said, ‘Don’t you do it, my wife will wear it.’ I said, ‘Either a wife or a daughter or daughter-in-law, you have to give me somebody,’” she added. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Anniversay Wish For Raj Kundra Shows Everything is Good in Paradise

Shilpa Shetty then appeared in the video to give Sikandar a message. “Siku, I am taking the jewellery”. She then turned the camera towards Badshah and told him, “Would you like to say something? Do some of your ham acting.” Also Read - 'It Pains Me To See...'! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Breaks Silence Over Rs 1.51 Crore Cheating Case

Watch the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Kirron Kher, known for starring in films like Devdas, Khamosh Paani, Veer Zaara and Dostana, had expressed gratitude to fans for their love and support as she battled cancer. A few days ago, Kirron made a quick appearance in an Instagram live video posted by her actor son Sikandar Kher where she said with a smile “Hello. Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love. Thank you very much”.