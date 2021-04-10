Actor Cezanne Khan is making a comeback on television after long 19 years. He has been roped in to play the role of Harman on Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. As per the makers, the entry of Cezanne on the show will mark the beginning of a “passionate love story between Harman and Saumya.” The synopsis of their love story reads, “While the two come face to face in a dramatic twist, Saumya is still in denial upon meeting Harman and refuses to accept him. He tries all possible ways to convince Saumya but all in vain. Is he really Harman who has returned or someone posing as Harman, only time will tell.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Opens-up About Heartbreaks, Says 'Have Had Many But Emerged Stronger'

Their pictures from the show and entry of Cezanne Khan are all summed up in the pictures.

Speaking about the role, Cezanne said, "Harman's character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman's return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey."

Meanwhile, Vivian, who was speculated to return to the show, quit it in 2019 after starring on the show for three years. The show took a leap two years ago and at that point in time Vivian was not ready to play the role of father to a grown-up and hence, decided to leave the show. While Rubina exited the show in 2020.