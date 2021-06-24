Mumbai: Bade Acche Lagte hai actor Chahatt Khanna, who recently went through a difficult divorce battle with her estranged husband Farhan Mirza, spoke on wanting to work as the offers have dried. Chahatt filed for divorce in 2018, five years after their marriage, accusing her husband of sexual and mental abuse. She is now a single mother of two children, Zohar and Amaira. Chahatt Khanna in a new social media post shared how she has been trying to raise her kids with very little support as she not getting any work from the industry. Chahatt voiced her opinion through her Twitter handle on how people judged her after she became a mother, and how people misunderstand motherhood. Also Read - Actor Chahatt Khanna Reveals She Was Thrown Out Of Farhan Mirza's House During Pregnancy

Chahatt’s tweet read, “Motherhood is being misunderstood. I am a single mother and raising two kids with little help and even little money, they judge me that I might not be left with the same calibre that I once was but motherhood gets you to be 2x and sometimes more of what you can be…” Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Should Not Speak to Media: Chahatt Khanna Comments on The Domestic Violence Case

Motherhood is being misunderstood. I am a single mother and raising two kids with little help and even little money,They judge me that I might not be left with the same calibre that I once was but motherhood gets you to be 2x and sometimes more of what you can be.. — Chahatt Khanna (@TheChahatt) June 20, 2021

Also Read - Are Mika Singh And Chahatt Khanna Dating Each Other? Here's The Truth Behind Their #QuarantineLove

Khanna further added in another tweet, “because you are working for your kids and their future. The work offers has dried but I am not a lesser person or an actor. I am stronger, fitter and better in each aspect. Bring it on”.

because you are working for your kids and their future. The work offers has dried but I am not a lesser person or an actor. I am stronger, fitter and better in each aspect. Bring it on pic.twitter.com/ELgS7MkvNR — Chahatt Khanna (@TheChahatt) June 20, 2021

Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times about her postpartum situation, she had said “I was also thinking about sharing on social media that I’m back again, looking for acting work. Now people think she has a lot of money and well off and doesn’t need work. Or they think she’s busy with her kids. So, there’s this whole perception that people have about me, which is not true.”

Adding about her maternity break she said, “I was giving a lot of time to my kids and my company and the first two or three years are very crucial. I wanted to give to my brand at that time and I didn’t have much time for acting. But now I’ve stepped into the third year of my brand and my kids have started going to school… now I have ample of time to start acting again,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CK (@chahattkhanna)



On the work front, Chahatt Khanna was last seen in Mika Singh’s music video, ‘Quarantine Love’ and also has been working on expanding her clothing brand ‘Ammarzo’.