Charu Asopa Having Affair With Karan Mehra: Rajeev Sen Makes New Allegations on Estranged Wife

TV couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been going through a tough marriage as they filed for divorce now. Rajeev and Charu have, who are married for three years, are now seeking divorce after both of them accused each other of cheating and domestic violence. Rajeev finally broke his silence and accused Charu of having an extra-marital affair with TV actor Karan Mehra. While speaking to HT Rajiv said, “She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual. She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than me, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation”.

Rajeev rubbished allegations made by Charu and instead shared a number of voice notes to support his claims. He said, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” Rajeev claimed.

Charu Asopa had earlier accused Rajeev of cheating in marriage during her pregnancy. She said to news portal Pinkvilla, “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me,” Charu added.

Recently, in Siddharth Kannan’s interview, Charu was asked whether Bollywood actress and her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen has ever asked her to work it out. To which, Asopa said, “No she has never said that. She has never told us to work it out. She has always asked me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. Parents have said that the marriage should work and we should try and resolve the differences. But never didi. She always said if you are not happy…do that which makes you happy.”