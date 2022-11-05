Charu Asopa – Karan Mehra React on Rajeev Sen’s Accusations of Them Having Affair, Hint at Filing Defamation Case

Charu Asopa – Rajeev Sen Divorce: Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen recently accused his separated wife Charu Asopa of having an affair with Karan Mehra. Now, Charu and Karan have reacted to Rajeev Sen’s baseless claims. In two separate interviews, the two of them slammed Rajeev. Charu said that it’s easy to defame a woman when you don’t have anything else to say. Clearing the same, she told in her statement to Indian Express, “I don’t know on what basis has he made these claims. When a man has nothing else, it becomes easiest for him to malign a woman’s character. They know how that would affect us most. He had no other way to put me down and has thus stooped to this level, and accused me of something so wrong”.

Talking about the video where Karan and Charu were seen together, Charu cleared that it was a collaboration and nothing sort of a romantic connection. “It’s a professional video, a collaboration for an event. Karan and I were invited as celebrity guests there. We are just standing together, amid a rally of people, not even alone. How can he call that romantic?” she added.

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra revealed that Charu Asopa sent him apology messages with regard to Rajeev Sen’s allegations. Karan told ETimes that the claims are wrong and will file a defamation case against Rajeev. “She has sent me messages of apology saying that she’s sorry that I have to bear all this nonsense. I don’t have his number and don’t wish to (call him). I would rather file a defamation suit against him,” Karan said.

For the unversed, Karan is already dealing with his share of problems with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal.