Actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunited once again after months of a tiff and have decided to give their marriage another chance. Charu in a recent interview said that her husband Rajeev had moved out of their house three months ago. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a picture with Rajeev where they are seen hugging each other after spending a long time apart. She captioned it, “Missed you sooooo much.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestants News: After Adhyayan Suman, Rajeev Sen Makes an Official Statement



In an interview with the Times of India, Charu said, “Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months.”

She further revealed that she had made Rajeev sign a letter which states that Rajeev will not leave her again. “I have made him sign a letter in which he has written that he won’t leave me again. I have kept it safe with me”, she added.

Rajeev expressed regret at giving interviews to media about the couple’s rough phase. He said, “I feel genuine love for Charu and hence, I have come back to my wife. True love is about overcoming all difficulties and differences.” Rajeev had said that Charu was being manipulated while she said that he doubted her. Speaking to Bombay Times, Charu said, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done. If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019.