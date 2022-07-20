Charu Asopa – Rajeev Sen Divorce: Sushmita Sen’s brother and businessman Rajeev Sen and his wife and actress Charu Asopa are on the urge of separation as they hinted at their troubled marriage. Both Rajeev and Charu are publicly humiliating each other and it seems things are out of control. Rajeev’s accused Charu claiming that she is using a ‘victim card’ for her advantage.Also Read - Wait, What! Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Didn’t Know About Her Relationship With Lalit Modi? Says 'I Am Surprised'

Charu Asopra responds to Rajeev Sen’s claims

Responding to his comments, Charu said, “As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time. Soon everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what.” Also Read - Charu Asopa Breaks Silence on Divorcing Rajeev Sen: 'I am Done, He is NOT The Man I Loved'

Charu Asopa also opened up about her equation with Sushmita Sen

While talking to ETimes, Charu opened up on her bond. She said, “Sushmita didi is a wonderful person inside out – she is a wonderful actor and an even better human being. She has always been extremely welcoming to me since the beginning and I will always cherish the bond she and I share. Few bonds are meant to be cherished for life and my relationship with her is one of love adulation and immense respect.”