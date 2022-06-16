Chavi Mittal Health Update: TV actor Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery, has shared a happy post today, June 16, as she has completed radiotherapy sessions. In a long post, Chhavi also shared her before and after recovery photos. The Naaginn actor revealed she will be fully cured after almost 30 days.Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Flaunts Scars From Breast Surgery, Says People Ask Her to Remove it - See Inspiring Post

Chavi Mittal's post reads, "I can't keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I'll be a free bird! Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story! I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath holding time, I would always count in my mind… Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2…. In this picture @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions 🤦🏼‍♀️ "How does a hippi count his wives?? Mrs hippi 1, Mrs hippi 2…" 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can't thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me! Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippi 32 😛".

Check Chavi Mittal’s latest post here:

Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Hates Feeling Sick, Talks About 'Post Cancer Recovery' Struggle in Viral Post

Chhavi Mittal has got immense support from her fans and followers throughout her journey. Her comment section was flooded with immense love and admiration. One of the users said, “And the countdown begins: 1 Mrs Hippie, 2 Mrs Hippie…🤪😅😘🤗🥂”

Chhavi Mittal underwent surgery on April 25, 2022, and now she is ‘cancer-free’.