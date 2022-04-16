Chhavi Mittal Fights Breast Cancer: Actor Chhavi Mittal took on to Instagram as she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor poured her heart out and gave a shoutout to all the breast cancer survivors. Chhavi wrote an emotional appreciation post dedicated to her breasts where she also thanked her well wishers, friends and family for their support. Check out this post by the actor:Also Read - Cardamom: This Spice Can Help You Deal With Breast Cancer

Chhavi Writes Gratitude Note For Her Breasts!

In a heartfelt emotional note on Instagram Chhavi thanked her breasts for giving immense pleasure. The actor expressed her gratitude towards her breasts for feeding her babies. Chhavi wrote, "Today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn't have to bog my spirits down." The actor admitted though she may not look the same again but it shouldn't make her feel any different. Check out Chhavi's new post on her fight against breast cancer:

Chhavi Gives Shoutout To Breast Cancer Survivors, Thanks Well Wishers!

Thanking breast cancer survivors for inspiring her and well wishers for being supportive, Chhavi further wrote, “A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference. #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior”

Celebs Send Positive Energy And Prayers!

Celebs from B-town sent healing wishs and prayers to Chhavi. Actor Pooja Gor wrote, “Sending you healing energies. ✨✨✨It’s going to be okay. U will fight it out. ❤️❤️❤️.” Actor Karan Singh Grover commented, “❤️❤️❤️ personification of strength ❤️❤️ . With u each step and all the way , anything u need ❤️.” Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Once a fighter always a fighter . May god give u and ur family all the strength you need ..” Check out the heartwarming comments:

Chhavi as A Digital Content Creator!

The actor surely believes in expanding her horizon. Chhavi, who has been part of many popular TV shows and films also runs a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein.

