Chhavi Mittal Shares Gym Selfie: Actor Chhavi Mittal recently hit the gym after her breast cancer surgery. The actor dropped a selfie from the gym along with an emotional post about keeping herself inspired and motivated in her new phase. Chhavi's friends from the industry and her followers showered love and appreciation and called her an inspiration. Check out this post by the actor on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Mumtaz Talks About Her Struggles in Hospital And Breast Cancer History: My Iranian Skin Gave Doctors Trouble

Chhavi captioned her post as, “I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I! What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you? #healing #postop #postsurgery #breastcancer #recovery #healingfromwithin #chhavimittal #gymfreak #gym #gymtime #legday.” Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Health Update: Actor Reveals Recovering Beautifully From Surgery But There is Pain And Swelling - See Instagram Post

The actor friends from the industry and fans praised her and sent her positivity. Pooja Gor commented, “👏👏👏👏.” Mahi Vij wrote, “Love uuuuuu.” A fan commented, “Very good morning 🌞🌄 and you are such a true inspiration 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.” Check out the reactions on the actor’s Instagram post:

The actor underwent successful breast cancer surgery in the last week of April, 2022. Chhavi stayed in the hospital for a few days after her surgery. She returned home a few weeks ago.

